Sony’s game development cost and revenue data leaked because of Marker- PCM

This is not the first time Marker has betrayed its owner, this time the victim is Sony. Sony recently submitted some documents to the FTC hearing on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Some sensitive information, such as the development cost of game masterpieces and the share with developers, has been covered with markers, but sharp-eyed people are scanning The hidden secrets can still be seen when the file is deleted.

These files were provided by Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment. While the courts have swiftly removed the documents, journalists and Sony’s opponents have accepted them without hesitation.

Leaked documents reveal the development costs of some PlayStation hits:

Horizon Forbidden West took 5 years, 300 employees and $212 million to develop The Last of Us Part II cost $220 million and 200 employees to develop

In addition, the document disclosed the player play data of “Call of Duty” to the authorities, proving that if the game becomes an Xbox exclusive, it will deal a big blow to PlayStation. The document discloses that in 2021, more than 14 million players will spend 30% or more playing the game, more than 6 million players will play more than 70% of the time, and about 1 million players will only play this game 100%. In terms of playing time, players will spend an average of 116 hours playing this game in 2021. Players who spent more than 70% of their time playing Call of Duty spent an average of 296 hours on the series.

The document also disclosed that in 2021, “Call of Duty” will contribute US$800 million in revenue to PlayStation in the United States alone in terms of computing games alone, and its global revenue will reach US$1.5 billion. If the revenue from related accessories, boutiques and subscriptions is included, it will reach 15.9 billion U.S. dollars, which is very staggering.

As for the share for Activision, since this part is relatively vague, media analysis estimates it to be 10%. The document also discloses that the agreement between Sony and Activision leaves only one Call of Duty game to be launched later in 2023, which will be exclusive to PlayStation, which means that Activision will return to free agency after the game is launched, and it is possible to develop an Xbox exclusive game. “Call of Duty” work.

Sony’s document also records data from Sony’s internal market survey, indicating that in the United States, about half of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch, but less than 20% of PS5 users also own Xbox Series X|S.

