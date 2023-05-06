Home » Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway quintuples profit
Business

Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway quintuples profit

by admin
Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway quintuples profit

DWarren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway made a profit of $35.5 billion in the first quarter. This reflects gains from stocks like Apple, higher other investment returns and a recovery in auto insurer Geico, the company said on Saturday. Berkshire also accelerated its share repurchase program, acquiring $4.4 billion in shares. At the same time, investments in other companies such as Chevron have been reduced.

Net income increased to $35.5 billion from $5.58 billion in the same period last year. That’s more than a fivefold increase. This also reflects the 27 percent increase in Apple’s share price. Operating profit increased 13 percent to $8.07 billion.

Buffett, 92, has run Berkshire since 1965 and transformed the company from a struggling textile company into a conglomerate with dozens of companies, including BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and manufacturing and retail units including See’s Candies and Dairy Queen ice cream.

BERKSH. H.B NEW DL-,00333


— (–)

To the detailed view

See also  It's time for privacy, panic among Facebook advertisers

You may also like

Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria. The return of the pro-Russians...

Buffett talks banking crisis: Poor message exacerbates difficulties;...

Buying a property if you live in an...

Piazza Affari (+0.3%) slightly positive, leap of Mps

This is how you turn an idea into...

Football, the TV rights of the European cups...

World’s richest person: LVMH CEO breaks $200 billion...

German industrial output fell in March this year,...

“After the EU vote, stop twenty petrol and...

BooksMarketThe (business) world is upside downFarewell to illusions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy