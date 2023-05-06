Home » Mad Cool Festival announces its line-up for San Isidro
Mad Cool Festival announces its line-up for San Isidro

With this lineup, Mad Cool transfers the essence of the festival, which will take place from July 6 to 8, to one of the most important and expected festival settings for all Madrid residents. This collaboration between Mad Cool and the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council, stems from the mutual objective of both entities to bring live music closer and bet on culture. It should be remembered that these are concerts with free admission until full capacity is reached.

Cupido, the association between Pimp Flaco and Solo Astra, will revolutionize the festival with some of its new pop hits such as “You don’t know how to lie” or “Autoestima”. In the San Isidro festivities there is also room for alternative rock and its protagonist will be the British band Sports Team. On the other hand, the international singer and rapper Girli He will offer us live his mix between bubblegum pop, punk and rap, with a lot of attitude and queer spirit.

THE DJ’s, who have been part of the list of winners of Mad Cool DJ Talent by Vibra Mahou, will be in charge of opening the stage. With their effervescent staging they will bring the funniest electronic music to the public, with a mix between Nasty House, Bass House and Latin House.

