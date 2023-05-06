Home » Milan win against Lazio but lose Leao
Milan win against Lazio but lose Leao

Milan win against Lazio but lose Leao

AC Milan saved the chance to participate in the next edition of the Champions League. The “Rossoneri” celebrated a 2-0 home win over Lazio on Saturday with goals from Ismael Bennacer (17th) and Theo Hernandez (29th) and thus moved up to fourth place, at least temporarily.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

However, Milan had to do without Sturmjuwel Rafael Leao, who had to leave the field injured in the eleventh minute. A mission on Wednesday in the Champions League semifinals against city rivals Inter is therefore questionable. Lazio are still second, but in terms of points lost they are only one point clear of fifth-placed Inter Milan and therefore have to worry about a place in the premier class.

