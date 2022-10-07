Source title: Foreign media: U.S. murder and rape cases increase in 2021 and incomplete data may distort public perception

Overseas Network, October 6th. According to CNN and Reuters news, data released by the FBI on the 5th showed that there will be 22,900 murders in the United States in 2021, an increase of 4.3% from the previous year, and the number of rapes is higher than that of the previous year. A 3.9% increase in the previous year. However, the statistics do not include several major cities in the United States, and the information is incomplete. Experts believe that violent crime is still a serious problem in the United States. Justice Department officials acknowledged that only 52 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies had submitted complete crime data for the full year of 2021 by the March 2022 statistics deadline. Agencies such as the New York City Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, San Francisco Police Department and Phoenix, Arizona Police Department are not among them. In addition, about 9,700 law enforcement agencies did not provide complete data. The rise in murders and incomplete data have sparked criticism. In a statement, Burgess, a Texas Republican, called the newly released data "very concerning," saying that under the current U.S. administration, "there has been a surge in violent crime in this country." The "Daily Mail" believes that so far this year, several major American cities such as New York and Los Angeles are dealing with multiple murders every day. The violent crime is serious, and the lost data may distort the American people's perception of the truth of the crime. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

Justice Department officials acknowledged that only 52 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies had submitted complete crime data for the full year of 2021 by the March 2022 statistics deadline. Agencies such as the New York City Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, San Francisco Police Department and Phoenix, Arizona Police Department are not among them. In addition, about 9,700 law enforcement agencies did not provide complete data.

The rise in murders and incomplete data have sparked criticism. In a statement, Burgess, a Texas Republican, called the newly released data “very concerning,” saying that under the current U.S. administration, “there has been a surge in violent crime in this country.”

The “Daily Mail” believes that so far this year, several major American cities such as New York and Los Angeles are dealing with multiple murders every day. The violent crime is serious, and the lost data may distort the American people’s perception of the truth of the crime. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)