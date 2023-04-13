Investor Warren Buffett has a diet that’s unusual for a CEO. CNBC/Kontributor/Getty Images

Warren Buffett says he would sacrifice a year of his life to eat anything he wants. The 92-year-old is known to be a fan of junk food and says he drinks five cans of Coke a day and eats McDonald’s daily. “I always tell people, ‘I found everything I like to eat when I was six years old,'” he told CNBC.

For Warren Buffett junk food is no strangerand it turns out he’d make a pretty big sacrifice to enjoy it.

“Let me eat what I like to eat”

The 92 year old Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said recently on CNBC’s Squawk Box that he would be willing to give up a year of his life to eat however he pleases.

“If someone told me that I would live a year longer if I spent my entire life eating nothing but broccoli and a few other things instead of eating what I love to eat, I would say go for it year from the end of my life and … let me eat what I like to eat,” he said.

Buffett’s diet consists of cola, cookies, and hamburgers

Buffett is known to have one pretty unconventional diet for a CEO. He has previously said he drinks five cans of Coke a day, and in 2015 in „Fortune“ stated that it is “one quarter Coca-Cola”. Buffett has too saidthat he goes to McDonald’s for breakfast every day and always gets one of three items: two sausage patties, a McMuffin with sausage, egg and cheese, or a biscuit with bacon, egg and cheese.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a longtime friend of Buffettsaid in 2016 that Buffett “mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream and cokes” and recalled once “opening a pack of Oreos for breakfast” while staying at Gates’.

“I always tell people, ‘I found everything I love to eat by the time I was six years old,'” Buffett told CNBC. “I think happiness makes a tremendous difference … in terms of longevity. I’m happier eating hot caramel sundaes or drinking coke.”

