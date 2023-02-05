Home Business We are in a hurry
Business

We are in a hurry

by admin
We are in a hurry

The ship has arrived in La Spezia Geo Barents with more than 200 migrants partly rescued by disobeying the new rules of the Security Decree but obeying the laws of solidarity of the sea.
The provision contained in the new Safety Decree, which obliges NGO ships (only those), after a rescue, to immediately head towards a “safe port” indicated by the Ministry of the Interior, is clearly a way to discourage their work, but making sure that the port is as far away as possible is not a solution worthy of a state that prides itself on having the most beautiful and most inspired constitution in the world by civil and human values.

The article Let’s go in a hurry comes from International Affairs – Foreign Policy and Economy.

See also  Bank of Italy, a new record for public debt, rose to 2,725.9 billion in July

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni from danger to the most popular...

Electric cars, Bonomi against the EU: “Some Italian...

WeAreStarting, Opinions and Reviews, Find Out How to...

Pd, torpedo Cuperlo: “Behind Schlein and Bonaccini there...

Sanremo 2023, the economy of the Festival explained...

Resolution 22 of 01/23/2023 – Recovery of non-traded...

Tim, Vivendi’s silence speaks American

Cameroon: at least 700 kilometers of roads will...

Piccolotti (AVS): “The Meloni government is split. On...

Russia launches the EU oil embargo. Here comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy