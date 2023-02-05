The ship has arrived in La Spezia Geo Barents with more than 200 migrants partly rescued by disobeying the new rules of the Security Decree but obeying the laws of solidarity of the sea.

The provision contained in the new Safety Decree, which obliges NGO ships (only those), after a rescue, to immediately head towards a “safe port” indicated by the Ministry of the Interior, is clearly a way to discourage their work, but making sure that the port is as far away as possible is not a solution worthy of a state that prides itself on having the most beautiful and most inspired constitution in the world by civil and human values.

The article Let’s go in a hurry comes from International Affairs – Foreign Policy and Economy.

