BExtensive technical disruptions occurred on Twitter on Monday. “Some parts of Twitter may not work as expected at this time,” wrote Twitter support on the short message platform.
The technical problems were apparently caused by the technical department itself, which had been greatly reduced in terms of personnel due to several waves of layoffs. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” the Twitter support tweet read.
For a number of users, the content on the twitter.com website still appeared as usual. However, photos and videos embedded in tweets were not displayed correctly. The links in the tweets did not work for users like the network activist Markus Beckedahl. Twitter support said they are working on fixing the bug and will release an update when the bug is fixed.
