BExtensive technical disruptions occurred on Twitter on Monday. “Some parts of Twitter may not work as expected at this time,” wrote Twitter support on the short message platform.

The technical problems were apparently caused by the technical department itself, which had been greatly reduced in terms of personnel due to several waves of layoffs. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences,” the Twitter support tweet read.

For a number of users, the content on the twitter.com website still appeared as usual. However, photos and videos embedded in tweets were not displayed correctly. The links in the tweets did not work for users like the network activist Markus Beckedahl. Twitter support said they are working on fixing the bug and will release an update when the bug is fixed.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.