(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 06 MAR – The winners of the tenth edition of the Bop 2023 – Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year were awarded in the traditional ceremony on the first day of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair. The recognition, established by the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, in collaboration with the Italian Publishers Association and Ipa-International Publishers Association, is intended for the best children’s publishers at an international level. The prize is awarded by the publishers themselves, called upon to vote for the publishing houses that have stood out the most in the last year for innovation, creativity and quality of choices in each of the six areas of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Central America , South and Caribbean, Oceania.



At Palazzo Re Enzo, at the party for the 60th anniversary of the fair, the following were awarded: for Africa, Editora Trinta Zero Nove, from Mozambique, the first independent publisher dedicated to the publication of works translated in Mozambique which then expanded its catalog to give a voice to minority authors. For Asia, Wonder House Books, from India, which is engaged in publishing high quality and interactive children’s books which started its business in 2017. For Europe, The Old Lion, from Ukraine, which makes books for the whole family. For North America, the Canadian La Courte Échelle created in 1978 by the writer Bertrand Gauthier, the first publishing house in Quebec to focus exclusively on children’s literature. Purchased in 2015 by Mariève and Raymond Talbot and entered into the Short Scale Publishing Group, the publishing house continues to pursue its mission that began more than 40 years ago. For Central and South America and the Caribbean, Editorial Amanuta, Chile, a publisher that has been publishing illustrated books for children and young people since 2002 to entertain, inspire, move and teach.



For Oceania, Magabala Books, Australia’s leading indigenous publishing house. Owned and led by Aboriginal people, it celebrates and nurtures the talent and diversity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices from across Australia, including award-winning authors. Magabala in 2020 was awarded Small Publisher of the Year at the Australian Book Industry Awards. (HANDLE).

