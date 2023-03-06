Giorgia Meloni and Catholicism, the premier’s relationship with the Christian religion

We all remember the chorus,”I’m Giorgia, I’m a woman, I’m a Christian…”. Giorgia is certainly a Christian and Catholic, but that she even became a “Franceschist” in the sense of a follower of Pope Francis is certainly surprising. But as we shall see, she is one only superficial wonder.

In his perhaps too early autobiography (May 2021), namely “I’m Georgia” (Rizzoli), tells the story of his constant (and complex) relationship with religion. He tells one story of devotion which begins with grandmother Maria and the Saturday afternoons spent with her in a small church in the San Paolo district in Rome. A small church in the suburbs, but suited to the devotion of the elderly.

But the real turning point comes with the parish of San Filippo Neri at Garbatella, with father Guido Chiaravalli, “don Guido” for all the inhabitants. Its fame extended to the nearby Montagnola, a harsh land bordering the fearsome Tor Marancia and lapped the green and well-kept lawns (at the time) of the EUR, moreover a district wanted by Mussolini himself for the 1942 Exposition which was not held afterwards because of the war.

