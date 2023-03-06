Home World Rare announces a documentary on the development of the game
World

Rare announces a documentary on the development of the game

by admin
Rare announces a documentary on the development of the game

Ahead of the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the launch of Sea of ThievesRare today announced that the the March 20th – on the day of the anniversary – will publish on its own Youtube channel the documentary “Voyage of a Lifetime“, which will tell us about the development path of the hugely popular title, between ups and downs, during all these years.

The British developers explain that the documentary will include never-before-seen footage and a candid and in-depth look at the ups and downs of the development and release of Sea of Thievespulling the curtain behind the studio and showcasing the evolution of the game in the most detailed and gritty way ever discussed so far.

Waiting to be able to see the documentary, here is the trailer that heralds it.

MX Video – Sea of Thieves

See also  Ivan Vavassori on Instagram: "It's time to go home"

You may also like

Erdogan on the reconstruction of Turkey | Info

Maja Nikolić on Luke Black and the song...

Palermo, accident at the central station: a young...

Greek Prime Minister apologizes for Tempes train crash

LG PU-700R projecteur DLP LED 4K XPR

Turkey, the compromise of the oppositions: it will...

Partizan legend Marko Valok played for Zvezda |...

Bring a friend to Very, the March 2023...

CONTINENTAL VDO- AXXES / ‘Pay the toll with...

Goodbye Rdc, here comes Mia, draft reform in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy