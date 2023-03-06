Ahead of the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the launch of Sea of ThievesRare today announced that the the March 20th – on the day of the anniversary – will publish on its own Youtube channel the documentary “Voyage of a Lifetime“, which will tell us about the development path of the hugely popular title, between ups and downs, during all these years.

The British developers explain that the documentary will include never-before-seen footage and a candid and in-depth look at the ups and downs of the development and release of Sea of Thievespulling the curtain behind the studio and showcasing the evolution of the game in the most detailed and gritty way ever discussed so far.

Waiting to be able to see the documentary, here is the trailer that heralds it.