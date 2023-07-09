Bill McDermott has a lot of confidence in artificial intelligence. Image: Ben Kilb

Former SAP boss Bill McDermott has a new job: After a long period of preparation, Servicenow is fully geared to AI. He talks about the first results and what he wanted to know about ChatGPT.

Mr. McDermott, have you asked ChatGPT who you are?

Please?

Surely you use ChatGPT?

Oh I see. Yes. Clear. We have this.

And?

CJ asked the system the question at a meeting in New York, not me.

Who is CJ?

Chirantan CJ Desai, the President of Servicenow.

And he asked who you are?

He was playing this ChatGPT game and he asked who is Bill McDermott?

And what was the answer?

It was super accurate. The system also spat out a lot about SAP (laughs).

