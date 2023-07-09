Home » Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second ODI
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second ODI

Chittagong (Web Desk) Afghanistan cricket team beat the host XI by a huge margin of 142 runs in the second one-day match of their visit to Bangladesh and sounded the alarm for other teams involved in the World Cup.
Bangladesh team won the toss in the second one-day match and invited the Afghan team to bat. Century included. In the counter innings, the Bengali batsmen could not play and the entire team returned to the pavilion on 189 runs thanks to the poor bowling of the Afghani bowlers. Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer with 69 runs. Among the Afghani bowlers, Farazul Haq Farooqi and Mujeebur Rahman took 3 and 3 wickets respectively.

