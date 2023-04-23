New nod from Joe Biden to Gustavo Petro

“We want to open the discussion on this issue and how international drug policy is articulated with the growth of violence throughout the Americas and violence in Colombia. The path of peace goes through understanding these circumstances that humanity lives in a different way ”, added the president who also highlighted the large number of deaths and convictions related to the fight against drugs while, according to Petro, the situation has worsened.

During this Thursday, President Gustavo Petro will also hold meetings with President Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, a member of the US House of Representatives, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch and Bob Menéndez, president of said body.

The new collaboration that they will do for the Amazon

This Sunday, April 23, President Joe Biden made a very important announcement related to one of the main axes of the meeting with the Colombian president: the climate change.

“Thank you, President Gustavo Petro, for your commitment to address climate change and promote democratic values ​​in the Americas. When Colombia and the United States come together, there is nothing we cannot achieve. Thank you, President,” the trill reads. of the president.

Through a corporate video, Joe Biden announced that The United States will provide Colombia with economic assistance of 500 million dollars (more than 2.2 trillion Colombian pesos) to carry out projects that help curb the climate impact in the Amazon.