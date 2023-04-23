Sunday Homily: The Sadistic God of Easter?

Today, while meditating, it occurred to me that the idea from the Bible, that God lets his son be crucified and suffer for a long time in order to resurrect him, may have originated in the mind of some sadistic father with an omnipotent narcissistic nature. This is how child psychiatrist Peter Pothe reflected on the Easter story in his Facebook status. I understand his embarrassment. If such an intelligent and sensitive person sees the Easter story this way, how is it possible that I believed the story and still believe it today? Isn’t this a story that only reveals a severe pathology?

