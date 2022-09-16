He had become the nightmare of Treviso nights, after the first limitation measures, now he has been banned from staying in Treviso. The Police, after the first investigations, ascertained that the incendiary hand that hit the Kimeia last July, destroying the outdoor furniture, is the same one that, at night, had set the fire in Piazzetta San Parisio in Treviso. about twenty days earlier near another public exercise, damaging the home of the owners of Muscoli’s.

In both cases the arsonist had in the previous days threatened the owners and employees of the public establishments involved, as, according to him, they had refused to serve him as requested.

The circumstantial framework was confirmed by the Public Prosecutor who, considering the danger of recurrence concrete and current, ordered the precautionary measure of the prohibition of residence in the municipality of Treviso.