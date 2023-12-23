Home » “We women feel more competitive towards other women”
Business

“We women feel more competitive towards other women”

by admin
“We women feel more competitive towards other women”

How is this supposed to work if this is a subconscious mechanism?
By being very careful about how we talk about other women. Derogatory comments about women who don’t dress appropriately for their position are a classic. If a colleague comes to campus wearing sandals instead of a suit, no one comments negatively and does not question the person’s competence. But even beyond appearances, we have unconscious prejudices that we must question. For example, I recently asked myself why I flinched when I heard that the plane was being driven by a female pilot today.

Also read: “Women accept no when they say it too quickly”

You just said that women pay more attention to appearances. What recommendation does this give to women who want to pursue a career?
You have to be very careful about your personal presence. It starts with clothing. How do I want to be perceived? And which outfit goes with it? I experience many women who reject this and say I want to wear what I feel like. However, you should keep in mind that certain business rules conflict and that unconscious evaluations occur. For men it’s easy, you can’t go wrong with a suit or a business casual combination. For women the choice is more complicated. You have more options and may then fall into the trap of dressing too loosely, also with regard to your online presence

See also  The Liaoning Provincial Department of Justice held a provincial judicial administrative work conference

You may also like

Mexican Peso Makes Gains: Dollar Exchange Rate Update

Smart Bank, trouble for fintech. The Board of...

Relevant person in charge of the National Press...

The Kremlin is making it more difficult for...

Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to...

Piazza Affari above parity (+0.26%) before the holiday...

BYD builds new energy production base in Hungary

Federal Environment Agency wants other help for farmers

Cuban Family Puts House and Supermarket Up for...

Car incentives 2024, up to 13,750 euro discount

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy