“We women feel more competitive towards other women”

How is this supposed to work if this is a subconscious mechanism?

By being very careful about how we talk about other women. Derogatory comments about women who don’t dress appropriately for their position are a classic. If a colleague comes to campus wearing sandals instead of a suit, no one comments negatively and does not question the person’s competence. But even beyond appearances, we have unconscious prejudices that we must question. For example, I recently asked myself why I flinched when I heard that the plane was being driven by a female pilot today.

You just said that women pay more attention to appearances. What recommendation does this give to women who want to pursue a career?

You have to be very careful about your personal presence. It starts with clothing. How do I want to be perceived? And which outfit goes with it? I experience many women who reject this and say I want to wear what I feel like. However, you should keep in mind that certain business rules conflict and that unconscious evaluations occur. For men it’s easy, you can’t go wrong with a suit or a business casual combination. For women the choice is more complicated. You have more options and may then fall into the trap of dressing too loosely, also with regard to your online presence

