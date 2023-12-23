WACKENHUT promotes groundbreaking innovation in children’s health through its…

Pain-free future eV

Baden-Baden (ots)

WACKENHUT, one of the leading mobility service providers in southern Germany, was a proud sponsor of the “Pain-Free and Vital Charity Gala” at Casino Baden-Baden. This social highlight was dedicated to the fight against poor posture in children and the promotion of innovative health care. WACKENHUT’s commitment underlines the importance of social responsibility as well as the focus on sustainability and future-oriented technologies.

Innovation and social commitment: core values ​​of WACKENHUT and the gala

“Our participation in the ‘Pain-Free and Vital Charity Gala’ reflects our commitment to social and technological change,” says Ernst-Jürgen Wackenhut. “It is an honor to be part of an event that is not only innovative but also socially significant.”

The gala presented an innovation that is unique in the world – the first AI-supported posture correction. This technology, which was demonstrated live during the gala, marks a milestone in modern healthcare and is an example of the interplay between technological progress and social commitment.

An evening of exclusivity and exchange

Moderated by SWR presenter and German Media Prize winner Evelin König, the gala offered a champagne reception, culinary delights with musical accompaniment, an exclusive raffle and a meeting of well-known personalities.

Appreciation of the supporters

“We are grateful for the support of WACKENHUT, whose contribution is crucial to the success of our mission,” said Alexander Srokovskyi, founder of Painfree Future eV. “This evening was not only an experience full of hope and inspiration, but also a demonstration of progress and social responsibility.”

About “Painfree Future eV”:

A non-profit organization committed to a pain-free future for children, with the goal of reaching 100,000 children in Germany by 2025. More at www.schreifrei-zukunft.de

