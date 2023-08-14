Home » Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs for the real estate sector and tensions with Taiwan
Business

Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs for the real estate sector and tensions with Taiwan

by admin
Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs for the real estate sector and tensions with Taiwan

The start of the octave marked by weakness for the main European Stock Exchanges, including Piazza Affari. Selling prevailed in the first few minutes of trading, with the Euro Stoxx 50 dropping by 0.10%, while the Dax and the Cac40 fell respectively by 0.01% and 0.08%.
On a day without significant macro data, the market looks to China in the wake of the turbulence in the real estate sector (under the lens of the financial difficulties of the big real estate company Country Garden) but also due to the geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Taiwan. Tomorrow some macro data (such as industrial production and retail sales) are expected from the world‘s second largest economy to assess Beijing’s state of health.

See also  Energy crisis: Kremlin will continue to sell cheap oil to India

You may also like

US unions: Thousands join strikes in California hotels

Reading Lang (02385) Issues Profit Warning as Sales...

Stock market, turbulence in real estate pushes Chinese...

Document management systems: What are the advantages?

From greenery to cycle paths, the projects for...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Lucara Diamond Discovers Enormous 1,080-Carat Natural Diamond in...

Minimum wage, online signature collection for unitary opposition...

sparkling wine without foil capsule | free press

Sinner triumphs in Toronto: first career Master 1000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy