Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs for the real estate sector and tensions with Taiwan

The start of the octave marked by weakness for the main European Stock Exchanges, including Piazza Affari. Selling prevailed in the first few minutes of trading, with the Euro Stoxx 50 dropping by 0.10%, while the Dax and the Cac40 fell respectively by 0.01% and 0.08%.

On a day without significant macro data, the market looks to China in the wake of the turbulence in the real estate sector (under the lens of the financial difficulties of the big real estate company Country Garden) but also due to the geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Taiwan. Tomorrow some macro data (such as industrial production and retail sales) are expected from the world‘s second largest economy to assess Beijing’s state of health.

