Novak Djokovic message on Instagram in the middle of the night | Sport

Novak Djokovic he posted on Instagram in the middle of the night. He posted four photos and left an interesting message. “The sky is not as blue as over Montenegro“, wrote Nole with the song Ljubomir Đurović “Where the fiddle is heard“. He received a handful of messages both from this area and from abroad.

Before going to America, where he was not for two years, the Serbian ace spent his vacation in Montenegro. He was at the sea, and then on the mountain, since visited Žabljak and enjoyed the charms of Durmitor. After that, he returned to the coast and there he made the final preparations for the continuation of the season together with Janko Tipsarević. From the posts and photos, it seems that he enjoyed himself.

“Battery charging” is followed by the tournament in Cincinnati. Also the last check before the US Open in New York. A tough draw awaits him there, his opponent in the second round will be better than Fokin/Echeveri, so in the third round he could play with Nori or De Minor, in the quarter-finals Siner or Fritz would be waiting for him, and in the semi-finals Rune or Medvedev. On the other side of the “skeleton”, the first favorite is Carlos Alcaraz, a Novak can also attack the first place in Cincinnati.

This is how Novak spent his time in Žabljak and was preparing for the US Open:



Check out his post:

