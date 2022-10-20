Il 92% of the wealth manager in Europe it expects to increase its exposure to the clean energy sector in the next 12 months. This was revealed by the survey, named The Global Energy Blackout ETF Solutions and conducted among Wealth Managers based in Europe, showed that 92% of respondents plan to increase their exposure to the clean energy sector in the next 12 months.

HANetfthe first independent white-label platform of ETF ed ETC in Europaas well as a leading provider of thematic, crypto and commodity ETFs, has published the second Thematic Review relating to the second quarter of 2022. The survey, named The Global Energy Blackout ETF Solutions and conducted among wealth managers based in Europe.

In light of the guerra ongoing in Ukraine and the consequent need to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, investors say they want to invest in alternative energy sources and 88% of respondents say they have recently invested in funds focused on nuclear energy or ‘uranium. Although nuclear energy is not exactly a renewable source, it is now increasingly considered a clean source thanks to its relatively low carbon emissions and the decision taken by the European Parliament that nuclear power is considered to be a sustainable source. From a more general analysis, 80% of Wealth Managers said they would like to increase their exposure to thematic funds over the next 12 months, while 74% reported greater interest in thematic investments by their clients.

“There are two stages distinct in creating a thematic trend index, ”Konrad said Sippel, Head of Research at Solactive, “First, you need to identify the next topic that will capture investor interest. Once the theme is clear, the next step is to structure the rules of the index which, ultimately, will build the portfolio to follow the theme in a transparent and efficient way “.

Hector McNeil , co-CEO and co-founder of HANetf, added: “This second part of HANetf’s Thematic Review survey will offer investors an in-depth look at the latest developments in the world of thematic ETFs. The survey results show that investing in sources that offer exposure to the alternative energy sector is among the most popular choices of investors and many of them are looking to increase that exposure. Providing timely, high-quality research and content is now a must for any ETF issuer ”.