A very painful victory against an opponent of a lower category for Sampdoria who overcame Ascoli on penalties in the Italian Cup. The technician dejan stankovic analyzed the evidence of his team in the press room of the Ferraris. “What an effort but in the end the result is on our side even if it arrived after 120 ‘of suffering. But those who cannot suffer do not know how to rejoice. I congratulate Contini, monumental goalkeeper tonight. Everything under control until the 1-1 goal. Afterwards I saw that there was much more nervousness than against Roma. The boys wanted to win because they wanted a shock. We went under and they didn’t give up. This is their victory. They were good. There were those who did not play much and it was clear that 90 minutes were missing but so does the group. We suffered together and we won together. I think that this complicated qualification can change the course of the season. football on Monday against Cremonese and the group left tonight. When I arrived I said that on the pitch sometimes the man will count more than the player. In Serie A they are all good but in certain matches the man will count. I told him to look at the companion beside and with him you must suffer. We must be united. Only in this way and with the spirit of suffering and joy can he give us a good shock. “The Serbian dedicates a thought to his audience:” They pushed us for 120 minutes without stopping. We were also under at certain times and not brilliant but I felt they increased the site. Sold-out in Cremona and they believe in it because we can’t give up. They did theirs, now it’s up to us. I am the first to find a solution to change the course of the season. They were spectacular. “