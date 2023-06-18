Weather, African heat. That’s when the storms will return

African anticyclone from Algeria

Important update: The first serious heat wave of the season is coming next week and it will be stronger than expected! The site www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

Already from Monday 19 June the temperature they are expected to increase sharply due to a blaze of Scipio, an African anticyclonic promontory, with thermal values ​​that could locally touch 40°C!

Be careful though, our body is not yet used to intense heat and for many this could cause physical discomfort that should not be underestimated.

A promontory of the largest will extend from the Algerian and Tunisian coasts anticyclone sub-Saharan supported by very warm air masses which will be enriched in humidity as they transit over the Mediterranean Sea. This new pulsation of high pressure of subtropical origin will have a direct consequence on temperatures that will quickly rise above the climatic average by even 8°C, a truly remarkable and almost record-breaking value for this period.

In fact, this particular weather configuration is typical of the month of July (especially in the last 15/20 years) with a sort of anticyclonic block capable of giving rise to prolonged heat waves.

It will be an anomalous climatic phase: we expect maximum peaks even up to around 34/35°C (and locally even higher) at Center-North and up to almost 40°C in Sardinia and Sicily.

The first heat will make the heat even more unbearable: the gradually hotter air masses within the anticyclone will be loaded with high humidity levels on the long journey on the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Italy; this condition, we recall, of physical discomfort.

