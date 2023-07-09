Home » Weather, hot over 40 degrees. But there is a twist, predictions changed!
by admin
Weather, very hot from Africa. However…

All confirmed! A record-breaking heat wave is coming over the next week. The African anticyclone Cerberus is in fact ready to set Italy on fire with maximum temperatures well over 40°C. The site www.ilmeteo.it writes it. But be careful, as the days go by in some regions, the protection of the high pressure will be lacking and the storms will be able to wedge themselves, also resulting in strong intensity given the great potential energy involved deriving from the great heat.

The second heat wave of this 2023 summer season is therefore preparing. In mythology, Cerberus it is the three-headed dog-monster sung by Dante in his Divine Comedy and placed to guard the Underworld: well, the African anticyclone will distribute the intensity of the heat in different ways over three areas of Italy, metaphorically represented by the three heads: the first area is that of the South and the Major Islands; the second zone is represented by central Italy, above all the Tyrrhenian belt; the third zone is the North.

Already at the start of the week, from Monday 10 July, we expect a pulsation of this important atmospheric figure, a “hot bubble” of sub-tropical origin rising from the Nord Africa. All this will have important consequences for Italy and will result in an anomalous climatic phase: in addition to extreme stability with lots of sunshine and no significant rainfall, maximum temperature peaks of up to 35-37°C are expected on the northern plains, up to at 38°C and in the centre, and even above 42°C on the two major islands (expected peaks of over 45°C in Sardinia).

