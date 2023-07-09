Home » jović and pokuševski want to play for serbia at mundobasket | Sport
If he wants to, Svetislav Pešić has the word of young basketball players from the NBA that they want to play for Serbia.

Source: Profimedia

While the whole of Serbia is waiting for Nikola Jokić’s answer as to whether he will play for the Serbian basketball team this summer at Mundobasket, coach Svetislav Pešić received two pieces of good news.

After Aleksej Pokuševski confirmed to American journalists that he will play for the “eagles”, the young Nikola Jović from Miami also gave an affirmative answer! Of course, if both of them are on the list, which by all accounts will be waiting for a long, long time…

The young Serbian basketball player said this to American journalists during the Summer League he plays for the Heat in Las Vegas, which is certainly good news and less worry for Svetislav Pešić, who has been followed by numerous problems since his arrival on the “Eagles” bench, especially concerns about the response of basketball players from the USA .

Let’s remind you, Nikola Jović played in the NBA finals with Miami and lost to Nikola Jokić from Denver, and in Serbia they hope that another finalist will join him.

The World Basketball Championship will be played from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Serbia will play in a group with South Sudan, Puerto Rico and China.

