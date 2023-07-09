Google dedicates its Doodle to Colombian artist Emma Reyes

In commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the birth of Emma Reyes, one of the most representative Colombian artists in Latin America, Google has dedicated its Doodle to this renowned painter and writer. The company, through an illustration by Emma Reyes on its home page, pays tribute to her artistic legacy.

Emma Reyes, was born on July 9, 1919 in Bogotá, her life was marked by challenges from an early age. After being orphaned at an early age, she Emma and her sister Helena were given to the care of a lady and later entered a convent, where they faced all kinds of adversities. She learned to read and write later than usual, so she was unable to attend school or university. However, her artistic talent flourished despite the difficulties.

It was in the 1940s when Emma Reyes had her first approach to painting during her trip to Buenos Aires. Her first works made reference to the squares and markets that she had found on her journey through Latin America.

In 1947, the painter won a scholarship to study in Paris at the artist André Lothe’s academy, which marked the beginning of a successful international career. Her first solo exhibition took place in 1949 at the Kléber gallery in the French capital.

Throughout his career, he presented his works in various cities in countries such as Mexico, Italy, Israel and France, with exhibitions in Milan, Florence, Rome, Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv standing out.

She was invited by the Cultural Department of Unesco in Washington, United States, to make the illustrations for the Popular Library of Latin America. As a result of this, she resided in the United States for two years.

During the 1950s, he worked in the workshop of the renowned artist Diego Rivera in Mexico. During her stay in the Aztec country, she collaborated with Rivera in the creation of a mural for the Olympic stadium in Ciudad Universitaria and connected with the artistic and intellectual scene of the Mexican capital. He was also an assistant at the Galería de Arte Contemporáneo with Lola Álvarez Bravo, where he held his first individual exhibition, exhibiting works produced in both Paris and Mexico. In addition, he participated in the assembly of the famous Frida Kahlo exhibition at the Álvarez Bravo gallery.

In 1954, Reyes decided to continue his studies in Rome, under the tutelage of the Futurist artist Enrico Prampolini. Throughout this stage, he experienced a move away from the indigenista style and the references to Latin America present in his drawings and paintings. Instead, he entered a phase of transition and experimentation, exploring the relationship between figuration and abstraction or geometric composition.

In 1993, he held his last exhibition at the La Tertulia Museum of Modern Art in Cali and at the Diners Gallery in Bogotá.

On July 12, 2003, the Colombian writer passed away in Bordeaux, France, but her artistic legacy lives on, and her influence on the Latin American art scene is undeniable.

The Doodle to Emma Reyes, honors her memory and appreciates her contribution to the world of art. In a message on the home page, the company said: “Happy birthday Emma Reyes, thank you for sharing your stories and creations with the world.”