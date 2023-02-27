Weather, March with snow and frost

A particular atmospheric phenomenon is expected in the coming days, the stratwarming (in Italian, stratospheric heating) which will also have repercussions on the next month. The risk is to have a “TRUE Late winter” just in March after high pressure dominated for long weeks.

A premise must be made. The climatological history of our country – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​teaches us that the month of March (but even that of April) is often extreme, due to powerful meridian exchanges, i.e. currents that reach from the Arctic Circle the Mediterranean basin, with North-South movement, which determine the rapid transition from days with a typically spring flavor to others characterized by a harsh winter climate, even within a very few hours.

The latest updates confirm a radical change of circulation at the hemispheric level thanks to the definitive breakup of the Polar Vortex caused by a powerful stratwarming. In meteorology, this term refers to an anomalous and intense heating of the Earth’s stratosphere (portion of the atmosphere between 15 and 50 km above the surface), just above the Arctic Circle, in the order of even 50/ 60°C in just a few days. This heating, once activated, gradually tends to expand in the direction of the upper troposphere, with repercussions on the Polar Vortex in the space of about 2/4 weeks: the immediately lower tropospheric sector, in fact, is forced to deform (in technical terms speaks of “dislocation of the polar vortex”) or to break, subdividing into 2/3 distinct low depression (“polar vortex split“), which then travel, at least in part, in the direction of the middle latitudes, causing cold waves as far as the heart of Europe and also over Italy. Well, already in the last days of February and then also at the start of March we expect a real thermal collapse.

Cold horrors descending from Northern Europe, ready to invest a large part of the continent. Freezing currents within the first ten days of March. Subsequently, this flow would end its run on the Mediterranean basin effectively digging a cyclone capable of causing a wave of bad weather starting from the regions of the Center-North for most of the first decade. If this is confirmed, it is legitimate to expect a return in grand style of precipitation, even in the form of snow up to very low altitudes (locally also in the plains).

