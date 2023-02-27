Home World Disney+ releases trailer for U2 special with David Letterman
World

Disney+ releases trailer for U2 special with David Letterman

by admin
Disney+ releases trailer for U2 special with David Letterman

It will premiere on March 17 at Disney. “Bono & The Edge: A Short Of Homecoming With David Letterman”a special dedicated to U2.

Disney + continues to bet on musical content within its platform and now we can enjoy “Bono & The Edge: A Short Of Homecoming With David Letterman”, a special dedicated to U2 in which we will be able to see the singer and guitarist of the Irish group tour Dublin together with the well-known American presenter. Bono and The Edge will take us into the origin of their songs as well as performing some of them acoustically.

The same day the special is released, the band will premiere their new album “Songs Of Surrender”an album that includes 40 songs from their catalog re-recorded by the band in 2019 and 2021 with arrangements other than the original ones.

The group also recently announced a twelve-concert residency at the new MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas next fall. U2 will perform on stage for the first time since 2019 and they will do so with the Dutchman Bram van den Berg (crepe) to the battery, which will replace Larry Mullen Jr.absent from band activities while recovering from back surgery.

See also  Mirror concert in Hong Kong: big screen falls on dancers

You may also like

You will not resign yourselves – World and...

La Paloma, critic of her album Still not...

A kilogram of organic chicken costs more than...

Today the United Kingdom and the European Union...

How to organize a travel photography.

Snow storm in California, 120 thousand families without...

In Mexico City there was a large demonstration...

new triumph for Everything Everywhere All at Once...

Macron’s exhibition was surrounded by French farmers: the...

Zaki, a new hearing tomorrow: history is less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy