It will premiere on March 17 at Disney. “Bono & The Edge: A Short Of Homecoming With David Letterman”a special dedicated to U2.

Disney + continues to bet on musical content within its platform and now we can enjoy “Bono & The Edge: A Short Of Homecoming With David Letterman”, a special dedicated to U2 in which we will be able to see the singer and guitarist of the Irish group tour Dublin together with the well-known American presenter. Bono and The Edge will take us into the origin of their songs as well as performing some of them acoustically.

The same day the special is released, the band will premiere their new album “Songs Of Surrender”an album that includes 40 songs from their catalog re-recorded by the band in 2019 and 2021 with arrangements other than the original ones.

The group also recently announced a twelve-concert residency at the new MSG Sphere venue in Las Vegas next fall. U2 will perform on stage for the first time since 2019 and they will do so with the Dutchman Bram van den Berg (crepe) to the battery, which will replace Larry Mullen Jr.absent from band activities while recovering from back surgery.