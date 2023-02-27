Home News Volleyball: 3-0 in Trentino, Piacenza wins the Italian Cup – Trentino AA/S




Clear success of the Emilians in front of President Mattarella

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 26 – Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza won the Italian men’s volleyball cup, beating Itas Trentino 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). The final was played at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. (HANDLE).

