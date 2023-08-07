Weather, rains and nice cool farewell. The African heat returns. That’s when

Weather, high pressure returns to Italy. Forecasts

Summer over? Far from it. After a weekend full of bad weather over most of Italy, with residual rainfall in the Triveneto area, high pressure returns with good weather and temperatures in line with the period. According to the predictions of the Cwithin Italian Weather“Sunday 6 August will see large areas of clear sky over Italy in the morning, except for thickening over the Tyrrhenian sectors of Sicily and Calabria. During the afternoon, downpours and thunderstorms will return to develop over the Triveneto, while harmless accumulations will take shape along the Apennines and internal sectors of the central-south. Dry weather on the rest of the country. Temperatures recovering, but still below the averages for the period, especially in the central and northeastern regions”.

