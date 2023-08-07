Home » Palermo, the fire in Bellolampo “burns” even the accounts of the Rap
World

Palermo, the fire in Bellolampo “burns” even the accounts of the Rap

by admin
Palermo, the fire in Bellolampo “burns” even the accounts of the Rap

by livesicilia.it – ​​11 minutes ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – The damage has not yet been quantified, but according to the experts it could be around two million euros, if not more, at the moment all paid by Rap. Bad news for the municipality of Palermo and its investee company that manages the Bellolampo landfill that two…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the fire in Bellolampo “burns” even the Rap accounts appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Newsletter: Civilian Forces Help Protect Australia's Great Barrier Reef

You may also like

Dnevni horoskop za 7 avgust 2023 godine |...

Average exchange rate of the euro August 7,...

Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her...

The Impact of Climate Change: Loch Ness Water...

Own goal and penalties, Manchester City slips: Community...

The 251st Grmečka Corrida was held Info

TLK-150 Underwater Drones: Ukraine’s Cutting-Edge Weapons in the...

In Phoenix, where it has been above 40°...

Title: “Rampant Forest Fires Caused by Heatwaves and...

Vremenska prognoza Monday 7 August 2023 | Vremenska...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy