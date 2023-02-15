Weather, snow in Milan, Rome and Naples in March. The hypothesis

In recent months we have experienced truly abnormal weather conditions, with an almost total absence of waves cold and snowexcept for rapid disturbed blitzes, as well as with temperatures often above average.

The risk now is that the start of the next season (from a meteorological point of view it will be March 1st) could, on the contrary, be characterized by a late frost: in short, there is fear of a cursed start to Spring.

In the coming weeks, according to the latest updates from the European weather center (ECMWF) and as www.ilmeteo.it writes, we will have to deal with extreme atmospheric stability, with very little rainfall and temperatures well above average. But be careful, this does not mean that the cold is now just a distant memory. In fact, powerful meridian exchanges (from North to South) cannot be excluded with rapid irruptions from the North Pole to our country, precisely in the month of March. It also happened in the recent past: you will remember 2018 with the snow that made the its appearance in various cities, including Milan, Rimini, Naples and Florence.

The polar vortex will play a decisive role: in fact, right at the end of winter (between February and March) it could literally fall apart, driving icy currents as far as the Mediterranean and therefore also over Italy. A situation of this type would lead serious problems especially for agriculture and for vegetation which, after a mild winter, are already “avanti” (so much so that the first buds and the first flowers are appearing). A late frost would have devastating consequences both from a natural and an economic point of view. Well, widening our gaze to the entire hemisphere we can see how already at the start of March a cold impulse could arrive, of continental arctic extraction (from Russia) capable of causing a real collapse in temperatures especially in the North and on the Adriatic regions, more exposed to the impact with these air currents arriving from the Northeast.

