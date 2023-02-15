Home World The Sonorama Ribera announces the Wilco Americans
The Sonorama Ribera announces the Wilco Americans

The Sonorama Ribera announces the Wilco Americans

The festival Sonorama Ribera has announced that it will host one of the dates in our country of the American rock group Wilco in its 26th edition of which we will know new names and details very soon.

The band led by Jeff Tweedy will give one of the most important concerts in the history of Sonorama Ribera, because we all know how special it is to perform at the festival and how classy Americans are on stage.

The festival will take place one more year in Aranda de Duero, from August 9 to 13. Last December the first fifty-five first names on the poster for this new edition were announced. Subscriptions are already on sale, available at this link. Very soon we will discover new artists who will perform in Sonorama Ribera 2023. At the moment we know that they will share the bill with artists like Carlos Sadness, Carolina Durante, El Drogas, Cupid, Corizonas, Amaral, Los Enemigos, La Pegatina, La La Love You, Iván Ferreiro, Ginebras and many more.

Vouchers are now available at www.sonoramaribera.comalso with the possibility of a Camping Area or VIP supplement.

