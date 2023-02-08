Home Business Weather, winter over. Spring breaks out, as hot as in May
Weather, winter over. Spring breaks out, as hot as in May

There’s news for next week! The latest updates have in fact confirmed a twist, namely the arrival of the Valentine’s Day anticyclone.

Taking a look at the maps of the main Calculation Centers – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​it immediately catches the eye how already from Sunday 12 a vast anticyclonic field will gain ground, expanding over a good part of the Mediterranean and thus giving way to a more stable phase, characterized among other things by rising temperatures.

The incoming air mass is partly of African origin and this will favor thermal values ​​beyond the climatic averages expected in the month of Februaryespecially during the afternoon hours. We will therefore face milder weather again between Monday 13 and Tuesday 14, in line with climate change that has been underway for some time now.

In winter, however, high pressure is not synonymous with sunshine everywhere: on the northern plains it often translates into mists/overcast skies that in some cases last even for the whole day: this, by inhibiting solar radiation, keeps temperatures rather low . The rest of the week could also continue along this line, at the moment we do not see any particular jolts. A Valentine’s Day therefore sunny and with a mild climate over most of Italy. Winter would seem to be coming to an end…, but will it really be like this?

