(Original title: Web3.0 concept big bull stocks are suspended for verification! Relevant business income is only a million retail base camps to participate in the speculation)

Financial Associated Press, November 13 (Editor Peng Fei)Web3.0 concept Da Niugutiandi Online Announcement in the afternoon, the company’s stock will be traded from October 28, 2022 to November 11, 2022Abnormal fluctuations have occurred 4 times in total, and the stock price fluctuates greatly, In order to protect the interests of investors, the company will check the abnormal fluctuations of stock transactions. Upon application,The company’s shares will be suspended from the market opening on November 14, 2022and resume trading after the disclosure of the verification announcement.

As soon as this announcement came out, it caused a heated discussion among investors on the Financial Associated Press APP. Some people said, “within expectations”, and others said, “Which one is good”.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange released regulatory updates after the market closed on Friday.This week, we will focus on monitoring Tiandi Online, which has experienced abnormal recent increases.

In terms of the performance of the secondary market, Tiandi Online blew up several times during the session on Friday, closing up 9.27%, with a turnover of 1.384 billion yuan and a turnover rate of 67.15%. Look for a long time,The biggest gain so far is 167% since the October 11 low。

Notably,Another big bull stock, Swan, also issued a suspension and verification announcement on Friday evening., the company’s stock has risen by the daily limit for 10 consecutive trading days, with a cumulative increase of 159.33%. In view of the recent volatility of the company’s stock price, in order to protect the interests of investors, the company will check the fluctuation of stock trading. Trading has been suspended since the opening of the market on November 14, and will resume after disclosing the verification announcement.

According to the three-day list data released by Tiandi Online after the market on Friday, the net outflow of funds from the Dragon Tiger List was 34.28 million yuan. Known as “Retail base camp“East Fortune Lhasa East Ring Road, Tuanjie Road Sales DepartmentBuy one to four seats, with a total purchase of 124 million yuanan institution-only seat sold 21.7732 million yuan.

It is worth noting that Tiandi Online hasA total of 4 stock price change announcements were issued.Among them, the company stated in the announcement on the evening of November 8 that the company’s digital assets, digital content, and digital business complex creation and other digital businessesStill in the exploratory and R&D stage. The company made a preliminary calculation based on the order situation of digital business in hand,The estimated revenue so far is 1,194,100 yuanof which, the revenue confirmed as of September 30, 2022 was 486,600 yuan, and the related revenue accounted for a small proportion.

On the same day, Tiandi Online received a letter of concern from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange to check whether the company’s directors, supervisors, senior managers and their immediate family members had any behavior of buying or selling the company’s stocks.Whether there is suspected insider trading。

According to public information, Tiandi Online’s main business provides Internet integrated marketing services and enterprise-level SaaS marketing services, and popular concepts related to the current fire such asVirtual Digital Human, Web3.0, MetaverseWait.

In the announcement in reply to the letter of concern of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on November 10, Tiandi Online stated that it has established the development direction of virtual digital business.Plans to implement virtual digital business layout in 2022. Based on its own business foundation and capabilities, the companyAt present, the virtual digital business is mainly deployed in digital content production, distribution and application services。

When responding to investors’ questions on the interactive platform, Tiandi Online further stated recently,The company has now initially built a digital business service model and business system. At present, the company’s virtual digital business is mainly divided into two business modules: service and platform. The company’s virtual digital human – Yuanqi, immersive digital business complex – Infinite Box (experience version) and digital collection distribution platform “Infinite Collection”All are tentative commercial products independently developed based on the Web 3.0 era。

On the news, five departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently issued the “Action Plan for the Integration and Development of Virtual Reality and Industrial Applications (2022-2026)” proposed to comprehensively improve the industrialized supply capacity of key virtual reality devices, terminal peripherals, business operation platforms, content production tools, and dedicated information infrastructure. According to the research report of Ping An Securities on November 8, the “Action Plan” pointed out the direction for the development of my country’s virtual reality industry, pointed out the key links in the development of the virtual reality industry, and clarified the development goals of my country’s virtual reality industry by 2026. Specific requirements for market size. With the advancement of the Action Plan,The development of my country’s virtual reality industry will accelerate, which will provide strong support for the development of my country’s digital economy。

The market generally believes thatWeb 3.0 is the next-generation Internet form with blockchain and other technologies as the core, is regarded as one of the important development directions of the Internet in the future. Guo Tao, an angel investor and a well-known Internet expert, said that at present, Web3.0 mainly includes application scenarios such as NFT (digital collection), Metaverse, and virtual digital human. In the future, with the maturity and development of Web3.0 related technologies,There will be many application scenarios with disruptive innovations.

In terms of performance, Tiandi Online achieved operating income of 2.422 billion yuan in the first three quarters, down 24.08% from the same period last year; net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was -6.264 million yuan.