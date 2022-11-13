In the singles of the evening round of the Finals Rafa in difficulty yields 7-6 6-1 to the American. Tomorrow it’s up to Kyrgios-Kokkinakis in doubles, an evening with Tsitsipas Djokovic

“To become number 1? I have to win a few games first …”. This is how Rafa Nadal replied on the eve of the Nitto Atp Finals to those who asked him how many chances he had of returning to the world throne. Adding that he feels like he has a chance to lift the trophy that hasn’t entered his crowded trophy room yet. And judging by tonight’s performance against Taylor Fritz, the Majorcan has little chance of being number 1 in the world, as he could only have done it by making it to the final undefeated or by winning the tournament. Which with the state of form seen against Fritz, appears unlikely. He finishes in two sets 7-6 (3) 6-1 in just over an hour and a half the match of the evening session of the green group. After the final in Indian Wells, therefore, the southpaw still stops against the Californian freshman of the Finals.

The match — Impeccable service and straight on fire, Taylor Fritz. Inaccurate, short, tired and less centered than usual Rafa Nadal, certainly improved in condition compared to Bercy (where he had also had a gastrointestinal problem) but still far from the best days, although the surface is not really his favorite. First set that at 5-5 lights up with a feat of the Majorcan capable of a recovery in the race on a short ball followed by a veronica to make your eyes pop. But the top 10 American son of a mother, applauded in the stands by his influencer girlfriend, does not let himself be intimidated, between ace and forehand accelerations he earns the tie break. Where the music does not change: Rafa immediately down 3-0, fails to recover under the pressure of the number 9 in the world who entered the Finals as a first reserve due to the forfeit of Alcaraz. The tie break and therefore the set are by Fritz who closes 7-3 with a lot of (rare) curses from the left-handed. In the second set there is almost no story, in the 4th game Fritz breaks the serve for the first time from Nadal who then loses the service again for 5-1 and yields with a heavy 6-1. See also Klopp: Liverpool are getting stronger and the team will not stop challenging – yqqlm

Tomorrow it’s Djokovic’s turn — Second day of the Finals dedicated to the matches of the Red Group. In the afternoon he opens the double with the debut of Kyrgios and Kokkinakis (provided that Nick arrives in Turin in time to enter the field …), then it will be the turn of the Russian derby between Medvedev and Rublev from 14. Afternoon from 18.30 double again, at 21 instead Tsitsipas, who runs for number 1, against Novak Djokovic who tries to close his annus horribilis with the Masters’ trophy.

November 13, 2022

