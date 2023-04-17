Home » Weber: “Migrants? Ready to build walls”. The EPP wants an alliance with Meloni
Weber: "Migrants? Ready to build walls". The EPP wants an alliance with Meloni

Weber: "Migrants? Ready to build walls". The EPP wants an alliance with Meloni

Ppe, Weber: pampering Meloni and attacks on von der Leyen. Plan

The question migrants becomes a signal for the future alliances in Europa. Il Ppe pushes to join the sovereigns driven by Melons in the next EU elections in 2024 and the signal comes from president of the party to which he also belongs Come on Italy: Manfred Weber. “On migration – explains Weber to Corriere della Sera – they are useful concrete measures of solidarity towards Italy by other EU countries. For this the group of Ppe asked this week for a special debate in the EU Parliament to seek solidarity to Italy”. Weber has been spending himself personally for months the alliance led by Georgia Melons. “We’re heading towards another big one migration crisis in Europe. And that is why the EPP fully supports the Italian government in giving priority to this him at European level”.

“We need – continues Weber to the Corriere – of common actions and we very much regret that on the part of the Commission and of the EU states there are not many awarenessneither listening nor much action towards a serious problem. Plan from the Leyen? It’s good, but we are late in implementation. The joint management of the phenomenon with the countries of North Africa must not be seen only as an Italian effort to stop the departure of the barges. Agreements are needed immediately readmission clear with the countries of origin. THE later should be an exceptionthe last answer, but if it is not possible to stop clandestine immigration in another way, then we must too to be ready to build the fences. All countries with an external border are building: the Greece with the Türkiyethe Poland and the Lithuania with the Belarusthe Finland with the Russia when the government was still socialist, the Spain a Ceuta e Melilla“.

