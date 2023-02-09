Webuild, in consortium, obtained from RFI – Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Italiane Group) the award of the Trento bypass railway (Lot 3A) for a total value of €934 million. The consortium is led by the Webuild Group (55% of the total share) and will design and build approximately 13km of new railway line, almost all underground, as part of the quadrupling of the Fortezza-Verona high-speed line in continuation of the Brenner Base Tunnel .

For the execution of the works, it is estimated that around 1,000 direct and third-party jobs will be created, with an important supply chain for the entire supply chain. 55% of the works will be carried out by the Webuild Group (51% Webuild and 4% Seli), together with Ghella (35%) and Collini (10%).

Lot 3A, included in the PNRR among the strategic projects for enhancing sustainable mobility in Italy, will contribute to making international freight transport more efficient and improving the country’s competitiveness.