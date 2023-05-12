Home » Webuild: two new railway contracts for a total of over €3.7 bn in Southern Italy
Webuild, in consortium with the Ghella and Pizzarotti groups, has been awarded two new contracts for a total of €3.7 billion for the development of sustainable mobility in Southern Italy.

In fact, the Group as lead contractor was awarded the contract with a total value of over €2 billion for the construction of the new Salerno-Reggio Calabria high-speed line, for the section between Battipaglia and Romagnano (Lot 1A), and the €1 65 billion of total value for the construction of Lot 3 Lercara-Caltanissetta Xirbi of the Palermo-Catania railway line.

The two contracts, commissioned by RFI (FS Italiane Group), are included in the PNRR. The works will be carried out by two separate consortia, both led by Webuild, with a total stake in each consortium equal to 60%, together with Ghella (20%) and Impresa Pizzarotti (20%).

With these contracts, Webuild reaches €13.7 billion of new orders acquired and pending year-to-date, including €3.5 billion of projects for which it is the best bidder, with contracts won mainly in low-risk markets such as Italy, Europe, Australia, USA.

