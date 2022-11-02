On average, in the homes of Italians, there are 9 waste of electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). These are old, disused, broken objects that lie and clutter up without any purpose. 81% declare that they have at least one at home still working but unused, and 61% keep it even if broken (33% are old cell phones, 23% charger and 17% laptop). This happens because 39% think they can repair it, while 30% are able to use spare parts, 23% still declare that they do not know the correct disposal procedure and 15% have difficulty in reaching a collection center. Same situation for batteries: more than 1 Italian out of 2 declares to have exhausted batteries and batteries at home. It is research that collects all this data “Weee and Rpa. Levels of knowledge, opinions and behaviors. What are the Italians hiding in their drawers? “ made by Ipsos on behalf of Erion.

Although the recycling habits of this waste have improved, with + 7% in the number of respondents declaring that they often do separate collection, there are still many problems. In the last year, 1 out of 6 said they got rid of a WEEE by throwing it into the undifferentiated sack, in that of plastic or in a road bin. In the first places for incorrect conferment: hairdryer (22%), toaster and blender (20%) and mobile phone charger (18%). This despite the fact that 79% declare that they know the environmental risks of wrong conferment. The level of knowledge of the WEEE acronym is stable compared to 2021, with 44% of the interviewees who have already heard of it.

“The picture is alarming: there are still too many WEEE and waste batteries and accumulators forgotten in Italian homes, waste which, if sent for proper recycling, could represent a strategic mine of raw materials of which our country is increasingly poor – tells Danilo Bonato, general manager of Erion – With a small gesture we can reduce our ecological footprint and increase our sources of supply of raw materials, loosening the economic dependence ofItalia from foreign countries “.

It is young people (18-26 years) who collect more WEEE than the average for Italians: 89% declare that they have at least one electrical or electronic appliance that is no longer in use and 73% of not having disposed of it even if it is broken. Then the level of awareness is low: 32% are unaware of the environmental criticalities linked to incorrect conferment. And so 4 out of 10 young people got rid of their battery charger by throwing it in the wrong place.

“It is above all the new generations who reveal a more ideal than practical adherence to the good rules of sustainability, especially when it comes to WEEE and Rpa. Informing that these wastes are first of all resources and not simple waste is fundamental, even more so if we consider that they are the ones with the highest growth rate “, he specifies Alberta Della Bella, senior researcher Ipsos public affairs.

35% of Italians ask to increase communication initiatives and information campaigns to raise awareness on the issue, while 32% would like to see clear information on the products on the methods of conferment of the waste. On the other hand, among the main incentives for proper disposal, the presence of a collection point close to home (28%) stands out.