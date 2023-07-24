Weekly horoscope from July 24th to July 30th 2023 – Affaritaliani.it

Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from July 24th to July 30th with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JULY 24 TO JULY 30, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope: The first quarter moon in Libra in your relationship zone on Tuesday could trigger some tension in your home or in a close relationship. You may need to make a choice about a commitment. Later, between Friday and October 3, Mercury’s transit through Virgo will prompt you to act together when it comes to your job or well-being. Perhaps it’s time to organize your workspace or overhaul your diet and exercise regimen. This hands-on mindset will continue into the weekend as earth and water signs take the lead. But it doesn’t have to be all work and no play – your sensuality will be awakened too!

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JULY 24 TO JULY 30, 2023

Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Multitasking could scatter your energy during the first quarter moon in Libra on Tuesday. Pay close attention to your energy levels and take breaks when needed. An hour-long massage or a nature walk would help you recharge. After that, you’ll be ready to play — and just in time for Mercury to transit Virgo in your fun-loving fifth house on Friday (until October 3rd). You will be in the mood to lighten up as your love life or creative pursuits get your attention. If you’re on your own, romance might come through an introduction or an online site. Plus, passion will sizzle this weekend as more earth signs ignite your charm. An outing with friends would also be a great option.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JULY 24 TO JULY 30, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope: The desire for fun will take over on Tuesday during the period of the first quarter moon in Libra. Having the funds to pay for those fun activities will be the challenge. Luckily, a savvy relative might inspire an idea you can run with (and cash in!) after brainy Mercury transits Virgo into your home-life realm on Friday (through Oct. 3). At the very least, the communication planet will inspire lively and informative conversations within or about your family. You’ll just have to keep it real this weekend as earth and water signs take center stage. It’s about being genuine.

