In the latest application list of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , the new medium and large SUVs under the Wei brand of Great Wall’s high-end terminal brand Type Wei 80 (tentative name) Appearance, but because the front face shape is too “horrifying”, many netizens frantically complained. Some people say that this is a disaster, and there is no shadow of any high-end brand; others say that designers should pack up and leave, which will only cause more damage to brand building.

Perhaps he noticed the public opinion on the Internet. On the evening of October 19, Wei Pai CMO Qiao Xinyu released a message saying,Netizens will be invited to “co-create” the style and name of the carsimply to collect the opinions of netizens and make targeted improvements.

Great Wall is very experienced in soliciting car names. Haval Big Dog and other things are all obtained in this way. The participation of netizens is very high, and the communication effect is also good. However, inviting netizens to create product shapes and designs together, this matter It’s really rare in automotive circles.

As a plug-in hybrid mid-to-large six-seat SUV, the Wei 80 is obviously based on the ideal L8 and Wenjie M7.Its length, width and height are 5105/1985/1800mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3050mm。

The interior spy photos have also been exposed before, and the most eye-catching is the integrated large-size screen on the center console, which is very similar to the ideal ONE.

In terms of power,The new car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system including a 1.5T engineof which the maximum power of the 1.5T engine is 113kW, and it is matched with the Ningde era nickel-cobalt-manganese ternary lithium battery, but unfortunately, the cruising range is temporarily unknown.