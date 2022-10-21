Home Business Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled: the shape is too wild, and the executives responded to it and changed it immediately – IT and Traffic
Business

Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled: the shape is too wild, and the executives responded to it and changed it immediately – IT and Traffic

by admin
Wei brand new medium and large SUV unveiled: the shape is too wild, and the executives responded to it and changed it immediately – IT and Traffic

In the latest application list of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the new medium and large SUVs under the Wei brand of Great Wall’s high-end terminal brandType Wei 80 (tentative name)Appearance, but because the front face shape is too “horrifying”, many netizens frantically complained. Some people say that this is a disaster, and there is no shadow of any high-end brand; others say that designers should pack up and leave, which will only cause more damage to brand building.

Perhaps he noticed the public opinion on the Internet. On the evening of October 19, Wei Pai CMO Qiao Xinyu released a message saying,Netizens will be invited to “co-create” the style and name of the carsimply to collect the opinions of netizens and make targeted improvements.

Great Wall is very experienced in soliciting car names. Haval Big Dog and other things are all obtained in this way. The participation of netizens is very high, and the communication effect is also good. However, inviting netizens to create product shapes and designs together, this matter It’s really rare in automotive circles.

As a plug-in hybrid mid-to-large six-seat SUV, the Wei 80 is obviously based on the ideal L8 and Wenjie M7.Its length, width and height are 5105/1985/1800mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3050mm

The interior spy photos have also been exposed before, and the most eye-catching is the integrated large-size screen on the center console, which is very similar to the ideal ONE.

In terms of power,The new car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid system including a 1.5T engineof which the maximum power of the 1.5T engine is 113kW, and it is matched with the Ningde era nickel-cobalt-manganese ternary lithium battery, but unfortunately, the cruising range is temporarily unknown.

See also  Xuetian Salt Industry: "Huyan Convertible Bonds" converted 1,427 shares in the first quarter, with a cumulative conversion of about 28,400 shares | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Biden announces release of 15 million barrels of...

Something happened to the Li Ning brand, right?...

IPO: deposits up in Italy to 1.4 billion...

Apple iPad 10 and M2 iPad Pro 2022...

Btp Italia: new issue from November 14, will...

The first batch of fund three quarterly reports...

Brunello Cucinelli: turnover above expectations and guidance on...

The currency has depreciated sharply!The country’s exchange rate...

Pernod Ricard: turnover above expectations. Quarterly growth expected...

The Franco-German axis breaks, Macron to Scholz: “You...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy