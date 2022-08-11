Home Business Weibo CEO Tucao iPhone digital battery icon: the battery seems to be full will be misleading – Apple iPhone
Business

by admin
Two days ago, Apple brought a “heavy upgrade” to the battery icon in the latest iOS 16 beta.Apple directly displayed the battery power of the iPhone as a percentage in the battery icon in the upper right corner, which was praised by many iPhone users, because before, users had to slide down the control bar to see the specific power.

But it should be noted that some users have also raised questions about this function, and even complained, including Weibo CEO Wang Gaofei.

He wrote: “Upgrade to digital power, but there is no power anxiety, because if you ignore the number, it looks like the power is full.”

This is mainly because Apple has permanently fixed the battery icon when it launched the percentage battery.The capacity inside the icon will not decrease with the decrease of the battery, which is easy to mislead the user.Think it’s been full all the time.

In addition, a large number of users also complained that the color change of the battery icon in the past was the change of the internal capacity. Now as long as the battery is lower, the entire icon is yellow, which is very uncomfortable and attracts attention. Consciously look at the battery.

