The latest joint color matching “Black/Phantom” of Air Jordan 1 Low created by Travis Scott and Nike/Jordan Brand has been exposed in July. According to the color matching naming, various online sneaker intelligence accounts have also produced corresponding renderings, and waiting for a long time Afterwards, this time, the appearance of real shoes finally officially appeared.

Different from the original imagination, “Black/Phantom” does not seem to be the black-gray-white color scheme predicted in the past. The real design is almost presented in black, with white stitching and logos to form a contrast, Travis Scott himself has also been captured a few days ago. use. It is reported that the release date of this shoe should be close to the Christmas holiday on December 15 this year, and the price is $150. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

