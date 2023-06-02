Weller Group wants to sell Chinese e-cars on a large scale

The Weller Group, one of the largest car dealers in Germany, wants to sell Chinese e-cars in 35 instead of the current four car dealerships. “We want to have a Chinese brand on offer at all 35 locations,” says company boss Burkhard Weller. “It would be MG,” says Weller, the cooperation works very well. In cities where MG is already sold through another dealer, the Weller Group must offer another Chinese brand. World market leader BYD is an option here: “They do a good job, good cars.”