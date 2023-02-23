Home Business West Bank, Israeli army raid on Nablus. 10 Palestinians dead
Business

by admin
Funeral of one of the Palestinians killed during the raid in Nablus, West Bank

Israeli army raid in the West Bank: 10 Palestinians dead, more than 100 people injured

L’Israeli army incursion it took place in Nablus, in the north of the West Bank: the soldiers were looking for two men suspected of being part of a terrorist cell. In the raid they were killed 10 Palestinians and they stayed injured more than 100 people. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The operation was carried out to arrest Palestinian militiamen believed to be the authors of a terrorist attack in which a soldier was killed in Samaria in October.

