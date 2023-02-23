Home World Vojin Lazarevic legend of Red Star goal against Liverpool | Sports
Vojin Lazarevic legend of Red Star goal against Liverpool



Vojin Lazarevic scored a phenomenal goal against Liverpool that is still remembered today.

Source: MN Press

The famous Red Star striker Vojin Lazarevic turned 81 today. He was born on February 22 in Nikšić and was part of one of the most successful generations of the red and whites. His famous goal against Liverpool is still talked about to this day. The Eurogoal he scored at “Anfield” is one of the most beautiful in his long career.

He left a big mark on the club both as a coach and a player. First, he was on the field and in football boots from 1966 to 1970, then from 1972 to 1947, while he was on the bench from 1997 to 2000. First, he replaced Vladimir Petrović Pižon and won the Yugoslav Cup with the club, and then in the second term he replaced Milorad Kosanović. After the bombing, Zvezda beat Partizan in the national cup with 4:2.

He played 214 official matches in the red and white jersey and scored 134 goals, counting all the matches in 357 matches he hit the net 228 times. He is the sixth top scorer in competitive matches in the club’s history with 134 goals, and with 106 in the championship, he is fourth on the all-time list. Check out that hit too:


Vojin Lazarevic goal
Source: YouTube/ex yu football history

