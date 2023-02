The list of black and white players called up for the Europa League match is official. There is no Church, which is unable to recover, and Pogba is also missing, despite the group work in recent days: the return to the squad is postponed to the derby. Allegri returns to the three-man defense led by Bremer. Up front Kean is ahead of Vlahovic. The probable formations of Nantes-Juventus, scheduled for Thursday at 18.45, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 and streaming on NOW

