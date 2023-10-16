Western Digital and Kioxia Set to Merge as Microsoft Develops Game Store

Western Digital and Kioxia to Merge as Largest Semiconductor Memory Business

In a groundbreaking deal, Western Digital and Kioxia Holdings are expected to merge as early as this month, creating the largest semiconductor memory business in the world. The merger agreement will see Western Digital sell its storage business to Kioxia, further solidifying their position in the market.

The move comes as no surprise, as Western Digital has been actively pursuing transformation in recent years. In 2016, the company acquired SanDisk, a leading solid-state storage manufacturer, for a staggering $19 billion. This acquisition also gave Western Digital control of its joint venture with Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba.

According to IT House, the merger between Western Digital and Kioxia will further boost their dominance in the semiconductor memory industry. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the demand for high-capacity, high-performance storage solutions has never been greater.

Meanwhile, in the world of gaming, Microsoft is reportedly developing its own game store. Foreign media sources revealed that the tech giant is building a “Steam for mobile” platform, which aims to provide developers with more favorable conditions than those currently offered by Apple on iOS. Microsoft, much like Epic Games, is looking to challenge the status quo and compete with existing gaming platforms.

Switching gears to a rather controversial incident, a pop-up window insulted Huang Guangyu, the founder of Gome, a prominent Chinese electronics retailer. On October 14, Gome’s mobile app displayed a series of derogatory messages directed towards Huang Guangyu and his wife, Huang Xiuhong. This was ostensibly due to complaints regarding wage arrears and payment delays. Although the lottery section of the app was subsequently removed, the incident has sparked outrage and debate surrounding the treatment of employees in the retail sector.

Lastly, the advertising campaign for the iPhone15 has sparked some unexpected comparisons. A commuter in Shanghai noticed a large poster featuring the new iPhone’s camera system, which she claimed resembled a gas stove. She uploaded a photo of the advertisement to a third-party platform, sparking a significant amount of discussion and amusement among the online community.

As the day unfolds, these stories remind us of the ever-changing landscape of technology and the impact it has on various industries and individuals. From mergers and development plans to controversial incidents and unexpected advertising comparisons, there is never a dull moment in the world of technology news. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day.

