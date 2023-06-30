What changes for pensioners from July

Everyone who is currently paying into the pension fund: i.e. employees and their employers, who pay pension contributions from their gross salary to the pension insurance fund every month. This is a so-called pay-as-you-go system: whoever pays in does not save their own pension, but acquires arithmetic entitlements. The money currently collected goes to those who are already retired, and their own pension will then be financed by the next generation of contributors. The pension fund is also supported by federal grants, i.e. money from all taxpayers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

